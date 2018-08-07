Report Reveals Why Anthony Martial Missed Man Utd's Recent Pre-Season Friendly Against Bayern Munich

By 90Min
August 07, 2018

Anthony Martial missed Manchester United's recent pre-season friendly against Bayern Munich 

to undertake a double training session at the club's training base in Carrington, according to ESPN.

The forward was a notable absentee for Jose Mourinho's side in Munich as they lost to the German champions 1-0, although the apparent reason behind his absence was to take part in a double training session in Carrington, having only returned to training on Friday following the birth of his second child. 

Thearon W. Henderson/GettyImages

Martial's pre-season has been disjointed to say the least, after he was allowed to leave the club's pre-season tour of the United States to witness the birth, which garnered criticism from his manager and resulted in him being fined two weeks wages after failing to return.

There has been intense speculation surrounding the future of Martial throughout the course of the transfer window so far, with fellow Premier League sides Chelsea and Tottenham linked with the Frenchman, while Bayern Munich have also registered an interest in the forward. 

Despite a decent return of 11 goals and nine assists in all competitions last season, Martial's relationship with Mourinho appears to have become fractured, with an exit from Old Trafford before the transfer deadline now seeming inevitable. 

Chris Brunskill Ltd/GettyImages

Martial signed for Manchester United in 2015 for an estimated fee of £57.6m, scoring 17 goals and providing 10 assists in his first season at the club, but has since become a periphery figure at the club behind the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard. 

