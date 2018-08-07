Suits You: Arsenal's 8 Best Kits of the Premier League Era

By 90Min
August 07, 2018

One of only seven clubs never to have been relegated from the Premier League since its inauguration at the beginning of the 1992/93 season, Arsenal have certainly had their fair share of quality kits in that time. 

From the invincible season of 2003/04, to Arsene Wenger's final season in 2017/18, the Gunners have experienced many memorable Premier League moments wearing kits made by the likes of Nike, Adidas and Puma. 

Let's take a look at some of the north London club's best kits of the Premier League era:

1998/99 Home Shirt 

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

Tony Adams here, running off celebrating, and he would be forgiven for simply celebrating being able to simply wear this shirt let alone scoring a goal.  

The black outline of the red strip down the middle, as well as a huge collar in true 90's style, make this kit an excellent way to begin this list of beautiful Gunners strips. 

1994 - 1996 Home Shirt 

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

With a lot more red than white, this unusual home shirt is a very likeable twist on the traditionally even combination of both colours. 

The dominant red on the home shirt never really caught on for the Gunners, but this edition is an excellent example of a classic 90's shirt. Plus, just look at the size of that badge. 

2002 - 2004 Home Shirt 

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Utterly faultless. This minimalist kit designed by Nike is associated with greatness from all aspects; the invincible season was completed in this kit, whilst the players who wore it are now all legends in their own right. 

The best side in the Gunners' history deserved an equally as exquisite strip, and boy did they get one. 

2011/12 Home Shirt 

Arsenal's Dutch striker Robin Van Persie

Arsenal's 125th anniversary was commemorated in style by this extremely smart design by Nike. 

Classy, simple and minimalist, the Gunners were treated with this quality kit, including a creatively designed one off badge to celebrate their landmark birthday. 

It was so good that even Thierry Henry decided to come back to north London to try it out, scoring on his debut against Leeds whilst wearing it. 

2004/05 Away Shirt 

Phil Cole/GettyImages

This famous yellow and blue strip just happened to be worn by some of the Gunners' best players, such as Thierry Henry, Robert Pires and Sol Campbell, as Arsenal embarked on their famous invincible season whilst wearing it. 

Many similar remakes of the strip have been attempted ever since, but none come close to this beauty. 

2005/06 Home Shirt 

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

A slightly different home shirt than what Arsenal's fans and everyone else is used to, this maroon style strip was worn by the players as they embarked on the club's final season at Highbury. 

When Henry brought out the long sleeves and the black gloves whilst wearing this iconic strip, you just knew the opposition defenders were in for a tough time. 

1991 - 1993 Away Shirt

Getty Images/GettyImages

This crazy zig-zagged away shirt, created by adidas, is perhaps the most eye catching and unique shirt in the Gunners' rich history. 

It was also one of the first real examples of kit designers becoming creative with their strips, with Paul Merson exhibiting the flamboyant design above in all it's glory. 

1992 - 1994 Home Shirt 

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

A shirt so popular that it can still be bought in the club's official store, this home strip worn from 1992 to 1994 oozes class. 

Just look at it. The centralised Adidas logo, as too the Arsenal badge, whilst the iconic JVC sponsor adorns the midriff; its a thing of beauty. 

Paul Merson seems to be enjoying himself whilst wearing it too, most importantly. 

