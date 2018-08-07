Tottenham Fans React to Reported Transfer Bid for Highly Rated Teenage Goalkeeper

By 90Min
August 07, 2018

It has been a funny old transfer window for Tottenham as they are still yet to make a single signing - the only club in the top flight of English football yet to do so.

Rumours persist surrounding potential moves for players such as Wilfried Zaha and Jack Grielish, but as of yet Spurs are yet to make their move with just a few days left of the transfer window. Frustration is obviously growing and desperation is starting to set in for a number of fans who want their club to actually make a signing.

Out of nowhere, their wishes may be coming true. But it's not quit the marquee signing they have been crying out for. If the rumours prove to be accurate then Spurs are lining up a £170,000 bid for teen goalkeeping sensation Gavin Bazunu.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

The Irish Independent are claiming that Spurs have presented the offer to Bazunu's club Shamrock Rovers and are offering the 16-year-old a four year contract.


Sure, it isn't a deal which will be winning any headlines, but at least it is something. Beggars can't be choosers right?

Some Spurs fans have taken to the news well, understanding that Bazunu has a seriously bright future ahead of him and planning for a future beyond Hugo Lloris is something that the club need to consider.

But on the other hand, other fans aren't getting too excited by the potential signing, with their other transfer failings still fresh in the mind.

No one is doubting that Bazunu will go on to become a top keeper, but if he is the only signing Tottenham are able to make this summer then serious questions may be asked about their transfer strategy. 

