Turkish Giants Galatasaray Make Late Offer to Take Liverpool Midfielder on Loan

Reports in Turkey suggest Galatasaray could be set to launch a late move to takeLiverpool midfielder Marko Grujic on loan ahead of the new season.

According to the Mirror, news is coming out of Turkey that the Super Lig giants are on red alert after the Serbian midfielder rejected a return to Cardiff City, where he spent the second half of the 2017/18 season on loan.

Though first-team opportunities have yet to truly materialise for Grujic at Liverpool so far, the club still admire the 22-year-old and are unwilling to sell him on a permanent basis, making a loan move more likely.

Despite Grujic rejecting Cardiff in favour of a move to Turkey, it seems a return to the Bluebirds could still be the most likely outcome for the midfielder as Liverpool would like to see him given Premier League experience in order for him to be ready to step up next season.

With just two years left to run on his current deal, Grujic is running out of time to prove himself at Anfield and it could be essential that the Serbia international produces some impressive form in the 2018/19 season if he is to have a future at Liverpool.

Liverpool fought off a host of top European clubs to bring Grujic to the club in 2016 from Red Star Belgrade but the midfielder has made just eight Premier League appearances for the club to date, struggling to break into the side despite the relative lack of competition in midfield in recent times.

The addition of Naby Keita and Fabinho this summer will make it even harder for Grujic to get on the pitch this year, making another loan the best option for the player at this point.