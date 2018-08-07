VIDEO: Man Utd Snatch Last Gasp Pre-Season Win in the Extra Friendly That You Didn't See

By 90Min
August 07, 2018

Manchester United have had a disappointing pre-season this summer. A lack of new signings, only one win in five big games against European and local opposition and a miserable looking manager in Jose Mourinho have all chipped away at any optimism ahead of 2018/19.

But besides a 2-1 victory over a Real Madrid reserve side, United also claimed another victory during their recently concluded tour of the United States, one you didn't know about until now...

That's right, led by Mourinho, Juan Mata, Ander Herrera and Chris Smalling were called upon to face 'Late Late Show FC', a team put together by James Corden and consisting of...100 kids.

The contest almost got off to a disastrous start for United when a bad pass from Smalling, something fans will be hoping isn't a sign of things to come in the Premier League, was picked off by one of the LLS FC youngsters. But the ball didn't find its way into the empty goal.

United were always going to have their work cut out against 10 goalkeepers guarding the other net, but a Mata chip went beyond the reach of all of them to give the Red Devils the lead, followed by some excellent sh*thouse knee-sliding from Herrera.

LLS FC later thought they had equalised when Herrera was chopped down from behind, only for the goal to be ruled out because...17?...of them had strayed into an offside position.

Mourinho and Corden both then took to the pitch, moments before LLS FC equalised, but the young hearts were broken when Mata snatched a late win for United with an acrobatic goal hauntingly reminiscent of his famous overhead kick against Liverpool at Anfield.

