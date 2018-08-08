Antonio Candreva's Refusal to Join Monaco Threatens to Derail Keita Balde Transfer

August 08, 2018

Inter's attempts to sign Keita Balde from Monaco have hit a snag, because Antonio Candreva refuses to be used as makeweight in a part exchange deal.

Luciano Spalletti wants to bring the Senegalese winger to the San Siro and the plan was to send Candreva the other way as part of the transfer.

Sky Italia reports that Candreva is unwilling to join the Ligue 1 club, preferring to stay and fight for his place with I Nerazzurri.

This comes as a blow to Inter, who will now have to pay Monaco's full asking price if they want to sign Balde. This could prove problematic, with the threat of Financial Fair Play restrictions hanging over the club.

Corriere dello Sport claims that the deal will go ahead with or without Candreva, but the exact nature of the transfer may change to make it financially feasible.

Instead of an immediate permanent signing, Inter would take Balde on an expensive loan deal to the tune of €5-6m, with the option to make the move permanent for around €20m next year.

Balde started his career in Serie A with Lazio before joining Monaco 12 months ago for a reported €30m. He scored eight goals in 23 appearances during his first season in France.

His form earned him a place in Aliou Cisse's Senegal squad for the World Cup, where he played 80 minutes against Colombia.

Candreva has spent his entire career in Italy and is reluctant to leave now, at the age of 31. He was an Inter regular last season, appearing in all but two of their Serie A matches.

