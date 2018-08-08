Arsenal Linked With Move for Promising Club Brugge Attacker Amid Interest From Dortmund & PSG

By 90Min
August 08, 2018

Unai Emery has been very active during this transfer window and could be set to continue Arsenal's spending with a move for Club Brugge's Brazilian attacker Wesley.

According to Belgian outlet HLN, the Gunners sent scouts to watch Wesley as his side took on Royal Excel Mouscron on Sunday, whilst scouts from Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco were also present.

BRUNO FAHY/GettyImages

Unfortunately for the player, he was sent off after just 11 minutes and will not have impressed the scouts. 

However, it is believed the clubs remain interested in the 21-year-old, who emerged as an important player for his side as they won the Jupiler Pro League last season.

He made 44 appearances in all competitions for Club Brugge, scoring 13 times and creating a further two for his teammates. He was his side's third top scorer during the campaign as they comfortably finished top of the table.

Wesley is known for his physicality and speed, meaning he has all the tools to be successful in one of Europe's top leagues. He has carried his impressive form over into the new season for Club Brugge, scoring three times in as many games, despite seeing red after only 11 minutes during the most recent match.

Earlier this summer, Wesley was close to signing for Italian side Lazio, but Calciomercato reported that they club were forced to change their transfer targets following Felipe Anderson's departure to West Ham United.

MB Media/GettyImages

With so much interest in Wesley, Arsenal may have a battle on their hands if they do choose to pursue a deal for the young Brazilian. He has clearly shown enough promise to draw interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs, and could be one to keep an eye on in the future.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)