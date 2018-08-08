Arsenal Set to Ditch Kit Manufacturers Puma for adidas From 2019 in £60m Deal

By 90Min
August 08, 2018

Arsenal are reportedly set to switch from their current kit brand Puma to a new deal with adidas from 2019 worth £60m.

The Daily Mail report Arsenal's current deal with Puma was worth a reported £30m over five years and expires at the end of this season. adidas' new proposed deal would begin next season and stretch over the same length of time.

Charles McQuillan/GettyImages

adidas are currently the kit sponsors for six other Premier League sides; CardiffFulhamLeicesterManchester UnitedWatford and Wolves. Alongside the Gunners, Puma also provide kits for BurnleyCrystal Palace and Newcastle United currently.

It is thought that the additional money earned from this new deal could provide manager Unai Emery with a cash injection to his transfer kitty next season.

Since taking over from Arsene Wenger, the 46-year-old Spaniard has been working with a relatively tight budget of just £70m this summer.

The London club may still boost that figure before the end of deadline day though, as they continue to work on sorting out the future of Wales international Aaron Ramsey.

The 27-year-old's contract runs out at the end of the season, meaning Ramsey could leave Arsenal on a free transfer next June and negotiations with the player could begin in January.

As such, the Gunners may choose to cash in on the player, with Chelsea reportedly keen to sign the midfielder and rumoured to be willing to pay up to £30m for the Welsh star.

Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/GettyImages

Arsenal have previously cashed in on players in this manner. In 2012, Robin van Persie turned down a new deal and was sold to Manchester United for a fee of £22.5m.

