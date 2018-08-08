Birmingham Sign Lee Camp From Cardiff to Address Garry Monk's Goalkeeper Concerns

By 90Min
August 08, 2018

Birmingham have completed the signing of Lee Camp from Cardiff City, with the 33-year-old signing a two-year contract at St Andrew's Stadium.

Blues manager Garry Monk had revealed that David Stockdale and Tomasz Kuszczak were no longer part of his plans going forwards, so he was on the hunt for a new shot-stopper.

The Championship club has announced that Camp has been handed the number one jersey, a sure sign of Monk's intention to make him the first-choice goalkeeper this season.

"I just want to play well and be consistent. That’s all I think you need from your goalkeeper," Camp said, quoted by the Birmingham Mail.

"When called upon hopefully I can produce the goods and don’t cost you too many goals and hopefully at the end of the season I have done more good things than bad things.

"But it’s just a consistency thing, you want a Steady Eddie and that’s one thing I have tried to be all through my career."

Camp has made nearly 500 appearances in a career spanning 16 years and 9 previous clubs. His longest stint at one club was five years at Nottingham Forest, for whom he played 178 matches.

He has spent most of his career at Championship level, only making 20 club appearances outside of the second tier.

Young Connal Trueman, who made his first Football League appearance in Saturday's draw with Norwich, is likely to be the backup goalkeeper to Camp.

