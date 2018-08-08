Brighton Sign Norwegian Defender Leo Skiri Ostigard as Youth Team Overhaul Continues

By 90Min
August 08, 2018

Brighton are continuing their efforts to bolster their youth team with the signing of 18-year-old Norwegian defender Leo Skiri Ostigard from Molde FK.

Ostigard joins from the Norwegian Eliteserien side for an undisclosed fee and will initially link up with the Seagulls' Under-23 squad.

Chris Hughton welcomed Ostigard to the club in a statement on their official website.

"We are pleased to welcome Leo to the club and I am looking forward to seeing how he progresses here," the Albion boss said.

"He is a young player, and he has already gained some experience playing in Norway, and for his country with their under-19s. 

"Initially he will link up with Simon Rusk and our under-23 squad, but we will be monitoring his progress."

With Brighton getting their first team business done and dusted earlier in the summer, they are spending the last few days of the transfer window bolstering their youth team for the coming season.

Yesterday they signed 20-year-old Danish striker Anders Dreyer from Esbjerg. Like Ostigard, he will start off in Brighton's under-23 side, which kicks off its Premier League 2 campaign against Liverpool on Friday.

20-year-old Ecuadorian midfielder Billy Arce also joined the club on Tuesday, though he has initially been loaned out to Spanish side Extremadura UD for the first year of his contract.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)