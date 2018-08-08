Brighton Sign Norwegian Defender Leo Skiri Ostigard as Youth Team Overhaul Continues

Brighton are continuing their efforts to bolster their youth team with the signing of 18-year-old Norwegian defender Leo Skiri Ostigard from Molde FK.

Ostigard joins from the Norwegian Eliteserien side for an undisclosed fee and will initially link up with the Seagulls' Under-23 squad.

Chris Hughton welcomed Ostigard to the club in a statement on their official website.

"We are pleased to welcome Leo to the club and I am looking forward to seeing how he progresses here," the Albion boss said.

"He is a young player, and he has already gained some experience playing in Norway, and for his country with their under-19s.

"Initially he will link up with Simon Rusk and our under-23 squad, but we will be monitoring his progress."

With Brighton getting their first team business done and dusted earlier in the summer, they are spending the last few days of the transfer window bolstering their youth team for the coming season.

Yesterday they signed 20-year-old Danish striker Anders Dreyer from Esbjerg. Like Ostigard, he will start off in Brighton's under-23 side, which kicks off its Premier League 2 campaign against Liverpool on Friday.

20-year-old Ecuadorian midfielder Billy Arce also joined the club on Tuesday, though he has initially been loaned out to Spanish side Extremadura UD for the first year of his contract.