Crystal Palace Boss Roy Hodgson Expects Tough Contest Against Former Club Fulham on Saturday

By 90Min
August 08, 2018

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has warned of the dangers of underestimating his former club Fulham as the Eagles prepare to take on the Premier League new boys on Saturday.

Hodgson's side travel to Craven Cottage this weekend in fine form, with the club unbeaten in five pre-season fixtures.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

However, Hodgson told Palace TV he expected significantly tougher tests ahead for his side with the season about to begin.

Speaking after Palace's 4-1 victory over Toulouse, Hodgson said: "We have 38 tough games to come, the moment we start kidding ourselves its not going to be that way will be a major mistake.


"And in particular playing a team like Fulham, who have been out of the league for four years, but have now come back to the place where I believe they belong, so it will be a big occasion with a fantastic atmosphere and we will be put to a severe test that day.

"I am just hoping that the good stuff we have experienced in this pre-season will stay with us and we will find the extra edge to our game that we may need to compete with a Premier League opponent as opposed to those we have met so far."

Hodgson managed Fulham between 2007 and 2010, guiding the club to its most successful period in the Premier League era which culminated in the club reaching the Europa League final in 2010.

The 70-year-old joined Palace early on last season with the club bottom of the table following the sacking of Frank de Boer, going on to guide the Eagles to an impressive 11th-place finish.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)