Crystal Palace Reportedly Lodge £16m Bid for Liverpool Forward Amid Valencia Interest

Crystal Palace have moved quickly to tie up a deal for Liverpool striker Divock Origi after reports suggesting Valencia have expressed an interest in the forward.

The Spanish giants will not be bound by Thursday’s transfer deadline and can afford to bide their time over a deal. Palace meanwhile, who have been tracking the player’s situation this summer, will have to move quickly or risk losing out.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

It appears Roy Hodgson is prepared to show his hand and according to Eldesmarque has now launched a £16.2m bid for the Belgian international.

The 23-year-old forward spent last season on loan at VfL Wolfsburg, scoring six goals in 34 appearances for the German side. Hodgson is eager to add a quality striker this summer after goals proved a problem for his forwards last season.

With the exception of Wilfried Zaha, who had the best season of his career in terms of goal return, the Palace forwards really struggled. His nine goals and three assists were vital for the club as they failed to win a single game without the winger in the side.

Strikers Christian Benteke, Connor Wickham and January addition Alexander Sorloth scored just five goals between them last season. It resulted in Hodgson operating without a recognised striker in a formation where his two wingers were the furthest players forward.

MB Media/GettyImages

The Eagles had been eager to rectify that this summer but as of yet have been unable to attract a new striker to the club. Origi is the man the club have identified as their primary target before deadline day, but the club will need a deal to move fast with so little time left in the window.