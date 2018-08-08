Crystal Palace Reportedly Lodge £16m Bid for Liverpool Forward Amid Valencia Interest

By 90Min
August 08, 2018

Crystal Palace have moved quickly to tie up a deal for Liverpool striker Divock Origi after reports suggesting Valencia have expressed an interest in the forward.

The Spanish giants will not be bound by Thursday’s transfer deadline and can afford to bide their time over a deal. Palace meanwhile, who have been tracking the player’s situation this summer, will have to move quickly or risk losing out.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

It appears Roy Hodgson is prepared to show his hand and according to Eldesmarque has now launched a £16.2m bid for the Belgian international.

The 23-year-old forward spent last season on loan at VfL Wolfsburg, scoring six goals in 34 appearances for the German side. Hodgson is eager to add a quality striker this summer after goals proved a problem for his forwards last season.

With the exception of Wilfried Zaha, who had the best season of his career in terms of goal return, the Palace forwards really struggled. His nine goals and three assists were vital for the club as they failed to win a single game without the winger in the side.

Strikers Christian Benteke, Connor Wickham and January addition Alexander Sorloth scored just five goals between them last season. It resulted in Hodgson operating without a recognised striker in a formation where his two wingers were the furthest players forward.

MB Media/GettyImages

The Eagles had been eager to rectify that this summer but as of yet have been unable to attract a new striker to the club. Origi is the man the club have identified as their primary target before deadline day, but the club will need a deal to move fast with so little time left in the window. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)