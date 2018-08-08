Everton Preparing for Busy End to Transfer Window With Toffees Targeting Barcelona Additions

Everton are set for a hectic end to this summer's transfer window, with the Merseyside club still looking to tie up three deals before the window closes.

Boss Marco Silva has already stamped his mark on the Everton squad, with the marquee signing of Richarlison and the shrewd addition of French left back Lucas Digne. It appears Silva isn't finished yet though, and the Portuguese is still looking to confirm three more transfers in the shape of Bernard, Yerry Mina and Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes.

Speculation surrounding Yerry Mina has been rife this summer, with a whole host of Premier League clubs linked to the Colombian centre back who enjoyed an impressive World Cup campaign. But Everton seem to be in pole position to land Mina, and the Blues remain hopeful of closing a deal before the transfer window closes.

According to the Daily Mail, Everton view Bernard's deal as the most straight forward of the three, and it's understood that the Brazilian free agent has already undergone a medical at Finch Farm.

The move for Andre Gomes is a new twist in Everton's transfer window, and it remains unclear as to whether the Blues would be looking for a permanent or loan deal. The Portuguese midfielder has endured a tough time since joining Barcelona, never managing to hold down a starting spot for the Catalans. It's this lack of consistent playing time that has led Gomes to look for a move to the Premier League for the last 12 months.

It's going to be a busy end to the window for @Everton... aside from Bernard and Mina, they are also trying to do a deal for ANDRE GOMES. Not clear whether it is loan or permanent as yet but he's wanted to come to PL for some time. — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) August 8, 2018

Whether the Toffees manage to finalise deals for all three of their targets or not, it appears fans of the Blues could be in for an interesting end to the transfer window as Silva looks to mould his new squad.