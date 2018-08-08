Jamie Carragher Believes Unai Emery Will Adopt a Rafa Benitez Blueprint for Success at Arsenal

By 90Min
August 08, 2018

Jamie Carragher thinks Unai Emery will take a similar approach to that of Rafa Benitez’s Liverpool side as he bids to bring success back to Arsenal.

Carragher was a part of that Liverpool team that won the FA Cup, UEFA Champions League and spent four consecutive years inside the top four.

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/GettyImages

Emery took over at Arsenal this summer following Arsene Wenger’s departure. After 20 successful years with the club, Wenger’s influence began to wane in recent seasons with the Gunners dropping well off the pace.

Arsenal finished outside of the top four for the second year running last season and the club has turned to Emery to take them back. The Spaniard has had great success in his last two roles with PSG and Sevilla winning eight major honours.

Emery has brought a high tempo pressing style to the club and performances in preseason have been very encouraging for fans. Delivering results like a 5-1 win over his former employers PSG has suggested the Emirates could be and excellent stage for neutral fans next season.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

It seems Carragher thinks differently though with him recently claiming he expects Emery to focus more on discipline and structure. 


Rather than building on Arsenal’s already implemented attacking approach and star power like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the former Liverpool defender expects Emery to adopt a more rigid approach.

Comparing the new Arsenal boss to Benitez on the Premier League Season Launch Show, Carragher was quoted by the Express as saying:

“In the past, Arsenal have won games on great football, individual brilliance and having great attacking players, what we'll see Arsenal do more this season is win games tactically.

“He is going to be a very similar manager to a manager I had in Rafa Benitez, going from a team that wasn't one of the giants in Spain but was still competing and winning trophies.

“He makes it difficult for teams to play against them and will play 4-2-3-1. It will be very similar to Rafa.” Carragher said.

Carragher was making his return to the Sky Sports punditry team after being suspended towards the end of last season for spitting at a rival fan.

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/GettyImages

Emery will kick off the new campaign with Arsenal on Sunday where they face a tough opening fixture against last season’s champions  Manchester City

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)