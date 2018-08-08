Jurgen Klopp Labels New Signings 'Icing on the Cake' as Liverpool Sign Off Pre-Season With Win

August 08, 2018

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has labelled this summer's new Anfield arrivals - Fabinho, Naby Keita, Xherdan Shaqiri and Alisson - the 'icing on the cake' as he looks ahead to what fans are hoping is shaping up to be an exciting 2018/19 season for the Champions League finalists.

Liverpool wrapped up pre-season with a 3-1 win over Torino on Tuesday night in their first game back at Anfield, with Roberto Firmino, Georginio Wijnaldum and Daniel Sturridge finding the net.

After a whirlwind 12 months, the Reds are now favoured by many to be Manchester City's closest challengers in the Premier League title race.

"The players from last year are responsible for the excitement, and then we brought in a few new players as an icing on the cake," Klopp told LiverpoolFC.com after the Torino game.

"That's cool. I'm happy that we came through the pre-season so far, so good. You saw tonight we don't really struggle with centre-halves, they are all in and only have little things," he added.

"Now we have to make the last step, we have to bring ourselves into the competition, in a championship mood, really being 100% focused in all the situations.

"Obviously in the offensive department we are able to do some nice things but that's only one part of the game. We have a few days, I like that. But I'm happy we can start at the weekend because pre-season is good but the season is even better."

Speaking about the possibility of conducting any more transfer business, in or out, in the remaining two days of the Premier League transfer window, Klopp pleaded ignorance.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"We will see what happens," he started. "I don't know. I'm happy about the game tonight and about what we did, the whole atmosphere. But I have no idea what will happen in the next two days."

Liverpool kick off their Premier League campaign on Sunday when West Ham visit Anfield.

