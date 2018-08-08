Lyon Manager Refuses to Confirm That Chelsea & Liverpool Target Nabil Fekir Will Not Be Leaving

France and Lyon winger Nabil Fekir's future is still shrouded in uncertainty, as his club manager has refused to rule out the possibility that the player will be moving this summer.

As quoted by ESPN journalist Liam Twomey in the following tweet, Lyon boss Bruno Genesio merely reaffirmed that Fekir is still a Lyon player 'for now', insisting that it is 'too soon to be sure' that he won't leave:

Genesio asked if Fekir will stay at Lyon: “It’s too soon to be sure. He wanted to leave at the end of last season but he started training yesterday. There may be opportunities but for now he’s a player for Lyon” pic.twitter.com/tEr3pkPoDs — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) August 7, 2018

Fekir is the subject of one of the most convoluted transfer sagas of the year so far. First he was pursued by Liverpool, and at one point it seemed certain that he would join the Reds - only for the deal to fall apart when his medical revealed a knee problem which caused Liverpool serious concern.

Later, it seemed that Liverpool would sign Fekir after all, regardless of their worries about his knee.

ROMAIN LAFABREGUE/GettyImages

Then, just to complicate matters further, Chelsea started showing an interest in the France star. They were even tipped to hold talks with him on Tuesday, as Lyon came to Stamford Bridge for an International Champions Cup match, which the Blues won 5-4 on penalties after a goalless draw.

The Blues will be hopeful that they can emulate their successful hijacking of Manchester City's bid for Jorginho, by doing the same to Liverpool with Fekir. Although he played only a bit part role in France's triumphant FIFA World Cup campaign in Russia, the 25-year-old was outstanding for Lyon last season, scoring 18 goals in 29 Ligue 1 appearances, as Les Gones qualified for the UEFA Champions League at Marseille's expense.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Fekir's France teammate Olivier Giroud is certainly keen for the Lyon star to join him at Stamford Bridge. Interviewed after Chelsea's clash with Lyon, and shown in a video on French website Foot Marcato, the Blues striker was full of praise for Fekir, describing him as a 'great player' and adding that Chelsea would 'welcome him with pleasure'.

