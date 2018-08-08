Manchester United Legend Rio Ferdinand Makes Bold Prediction Amid Negativity Surrounding Red Devils

Club legend Rio Ferdinand fears that Manchester United will not challenge for the Premier League title and their rivals Manchester City and Liverpool will finish above them in the upcoming campaign.

The 39-year-old, who made 312 appearances for the Red Devils, believes the negativity surrounding the club at present will hamper their progress towards Premier League success which will see them finish below their closest rivals.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/GettyImages

Ferdinand has not been one to shy away from his feelings since he became a regular pundit, and is concerned about the lack of positivity at the club.





Speaking to the Mirror , he said, “I’m a United fan. And I want to see them win the title, but I fear it’s going to be very difficult for that to happen this season.





“In the meantime, Manchester City look stronger than ever and Liverpool have improved again.





“I can’t see past City and Liverpool as the top two – and to say that about the two clubs that wouldn’t be top of any United fan’s Christmas card list is horrendous.”

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Ferdinand also sympathised with the Manchester United youth players after Mourinho’s scathing comments following their 4-1 pre-season defeat to Liverpool during their tour of America.





“The manager is obviously not happy about the signings he hasn’t been able to make and not having certain players available on their pre-season tour, which isn’t nice to hear if you are a young kid trying to make your mark on the fringes of the squad.

When asked about defensive reinforcements, the former England international once again did not shy away from stating his preferred priority at the back for the Manchester outfit.

TF-Images/GettyImages

"I would go for Alderweireld, all day long because he is suited to the way United play.

“But it will take more than a quality defender to galvanise them, and this is where you have to respect Mourinho’s track record and his history of winning trophies.”

The Red Devils will take on the 2015/16 champions Leicester City in what will be the opening game of the new Premier League season on Friday at Old Trafford