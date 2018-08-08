Serge Gnabry Hoping to Emulate Arjen Robben & Franck Ribery at Bayern Munich

Serge Gnabry has said he is hoping to follow in the footsteps of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery as he gets ready for his first season at German champions Bayern Munich.

Gnabry joined Bayern in June 2017 after the Bavarian club activated his €8m release clause from Werder Bremen, but spent last season on loan at Hoffenheim.

Serge Gnabry: "It would be a dream to finish the career like Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery."



The 23-year-old former Arsenal man told the Bundesliga's official website: "It would be a dream to have the same kind of career as Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery. I work hard on that every day."





While the German-Ivorian winger has some way to go to match the combined 15 Bundesliga titles of his two illustrious teammates, he got himself off to a great start last season during his loan spell.

Gnabry found himself in inspired form, racking up 10 goals and five assists in just 22 league appearances - really coming into his own in the latter months of the league campaign, netting seven goals in seven games at one stage as Hoffenheim secured third place and Champions League qualification.

Since returning to Bayern, Gnabry has found himself as a regular part of the first team during pre-season and impressed during the club's U.S. tour.

The 23-year-old is also expected to be given plenty of opportunities by new boss Niko Kovac in the upcoming campaign.

He told the Bundesliga website: "We have 60 or so games coming up this season, so we're going to need everyone.

"I really came on leaps and bounds in Hoffenheim, but I have to be out on the pitch to keep improving."





Gnabry has collected himself some notable admirers too after his impressive displays for Hoffenheim.

Germany legend Lothar Matthaus - who won the Bundesliga seven times with Bayern - said: "Gnabry was one of the Bundesliga's outstanding players in the second half of last season.

"And Kovac will not accept any sulking from Robben and Ribery. They both need to understand that at their age, breaks will be good for them."





Gnabry is also keen to impress at Bayern in order to force his way back into the German national team setup.





He explained: "If there is a generational change to come, I'd like to be a part of it. I want to recommend myself to the national team with my performances for Bayern."