West Ham United Eye Serie A Midfielder to Replace the Outgoing Cheikhou Kouyate

West Ham could look to fill the void left by Cheikhou Kouyate with a move for Fiorentina's Carlos Sanchez before the transfer deadline later this week.

The 32-year-old defensive midfielder appears to be surplus to requirements at the Italian club, having spent the second half of the 2017/18 season on loan at Espanyol.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

However, with Kouyate having already left in order to join Crystal Palace this summer, there could be room for Sanchez in manager Manuel Pellegrini's plans at the London Stadium this season.

The Hammers have been one of the Premier League's busiest clubs in the transfer market this summer, making multiple big-name signings including midfielder Felipe Anderson from Lazio, Jack Wilshere from Arsenal and France Under-21 captain Issa Diop.

The club's owners seem intent on backing Pellegrini by helping him assemble a squad capable of challenging higher up the table than they did last season and avoiding another relegation dogfight.

With two years of Premier League experience playing for Aston Villa, Sanchez would be easier to integrate than some other players and would be more affordable too, given that the midfielder is 32 years old.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Having joined the club in 2014, Sanchez was part of the Villa side that suffered relegation from the top flight two years ago before leaving to join Fiorentina, initially on loan.

Though the Aston Villa side of 2016 did not cover themselves in glory, Sanchez could now be handed his chance of Premier League redemption in the form of a move to West Ham, with the club still lacking cover in central midfield.