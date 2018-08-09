Ademola Lookman Will Cost RB Leipzig £30M as Everton Stand Firm in Transfer Battle

Everton have priced youngster Ademola Lookman at £30m as Bundesliga side RB Leipzig look to make a permanent deal after a successful loan spell last season.

Reported by The Mirror, the Merseyside club are reluctant to sell the young prospect without receiving a hefty fee in return. Leipzig have made Lookman a top priority this summer as they hope to facilitate Lookman's return to the Bundesliga - where he thrived during his short stay.

Lookman netted five times and created four assists in his 11 appearances for Leipzig after joining in January, and it is believed the 20-year-old is now considering a permanent move away from Everton where he has consistently struggled for playing time.

With the arrival of Richarlison from Watford for a reported fee of £40m, Lookman's prospects of regular first-team football at Goodison Park seem unlikely under Marco Silva.

The report details how despite Everton's tough stance, recent talks with Lookman's camp have softened the Premier League club's position slightly. However, Leipzig will still have to pay comparatively nearly three times more than Everton did for Lookman in January 2017.

Leipzig have already had two bids rejected for Lookman but will still have until the end of the month to bring him in, despite England's 5pm deadline today. Lookman only racked up 7 league appearances for Everton in the chaotic first half of last season.

Everton will begin their Premier League campaign away to recently promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday night, as Marco Silva begins his reign as the Toffee's boss.