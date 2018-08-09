Ademola Lookman Will Cost RB Leipzig £30M as Everton Stand Firm in Transfer Battle

By 90Min
August 09, 2018

Everton have priced youngster Ademola Lookman at £30m as Bundesliga side RB Leipzig look to make a permanent deal after a successful loan spell last season. 

Reported by The Mirror, the Merseyside club are reluctant to sell the young prospect without receiving a hefty fee in return. Leipzig have made Lookman a top priority this summer as they hope to facilitate Lookman's return to the Bundesliga - where he thrived during his short stay.

Thomas Starke/GettyImages

Lookman netted five times and created four assists in his 11 appearances for Leipzig after joining in January, and it is believed the 20-year-old is now considering a permanent move away from Everton where he has consistently struggled for playing time. 

With the arrival of Richarlison from Watford for a reported fee of £40m, Lookman's prospects of regular first-team football at Goodison Park seem unlikely under Marco Silva.

The report details how despite Everton's tough stance, recent talks with Lookman's camp have softened the Premier League club's position slightly. However, Leipzig will still have to pay comparatively nearly three times more than Everton did for Lookman in January 2017. 

Leipzig have already had two bids rejected for Lookman but will still have until the end of the month to bring him in, despite England's 5pm deadline today. Lookman only racked up 7 league appearances for Everton in the chaotic first half of last season.

Everton will begin their Premier League campaign away to recently promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday night, as Marco Silva begins his reign as the Toffee's boss. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)