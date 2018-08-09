Aston Villa Join 4 Championship Rivals in Race for Liverpool Youngster Sheyi Ojo

August 09, 2018

Aston Villa have joined the race to sign Sheyi Ojo from Liverpool as the 21-year-old seeks a move away from Anfield for first team opportunities.

Ojo has made just eight Premier League appearances for Liverpool and was sent on loan to Fulham last season. With the signing of Xherdan Shaqiri forcing him further down the pecking order, he has seemingly accepted that he needs to leave the club.

The Mirror claims that Villa have thrown their hat into the ring, but they join a queue of Championship sides lining up to sign the talented youngster.

Reports earlier this week claimed that Liverpool would allow Ojo to leave for £12m, with West Brom taking the first strides to sign him.

Middlesbrough, Leeds, Nottingham Forest and now Villa have also been mentioned as potential destinations for Ojo, and the competition could drive up his price.

The Championship will be a good level for Ojo, with experience of playing in the second tier for Wolves, Wigan and Fulham.

With Jurgen Klopp having confirmed that Liverpool are unlikely to make any last-gasp signings on deadline day, any money received for Ojo will not be reinvested until January at the earliest.

Ojo played twice for Liverpool on their recent tour of the United States, scoring a penalty in the 4-1 win over Manchester United in Michigan.

