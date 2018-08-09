Atletico Madrid Set to Tie Jan Oblak Down to New Deal in Wake of Record Breaking Keeper Moves

By 90Min
August 09, 2018

La Liga side Atletico Madrid are ready to increase star keeper Jan Oblak's wages as well as revise his €100m release clause to a staggering €250m. This news comes after the world record fee for a goalkeeper had been smashed twice in three weeks by the transfers of Alisson Becker and Kepa Arrizabalaga to Liverpool and Chelsea respectively. 

As reported by AS, the Slovenian international will see his stay in the Spanish capital extended to 2023 should he agree to a new contract at the Wanda Metropolitano. 

Etsuo Hara/GettyImages

Atletico have been alarmed by the aforementioned £66m and £71m moves for Alisson and Kepa, and have decided to move fast to amend Oblak's release clause which has become more feasible to be met due to the events of recent weeks. 

Chelsea reportedly made an enquiry for the 25-year-old's services, but were given little encouragement by both the club and the player. Diego Simeone's Atletico plan to double Oblak's salary in addition to the aforementioned terms of any potential new contract. 

Oblak cost just €16m having signed from Benfica four years ago, ending the last three seasons with the best goalkeeping statistics in La Liga as well as equalling the Spanish league record for fewest goals conceded with just 18 in 38 games in 2015/16. 

The Europa League champions' star midfielder Saúl Ñíguez has reiterated just how important Oblak is to the Spanish side, saying: "For me, that would be the worst possible thing that could happen to us. We have the best goalkeeper in the world. 

"He's won the Zamora trophy for the last three seasons, every day he just keeps getting better and continues to surprise me. He's young and he has many years left in the game but best of all is that he continues to improve all the time!"

