Brighton Sign Former Barcelona Defender Martin Montoya From Valencia on 4-Year Deal

By 90Min
August 09, 2018

Brighton have confirmed the signing of Valencia defender Martin Montoya for an undisclosed fee on a four-year contract. 

The former Spain Under-21 international made 25 La Liga appearances for the Spanish side last season but now joins the Seagulls as they look to improve upon their finish of 15th in the Premier League last season.

Manager Chris Hughton told the club's website“Martin’s pedigree is excellent, and I’m delighted we have been able to add a player of his standing to our squad. There is no doubt he will improve our options in the right-back position.


“He’s won several domestic and European honours in Spain, and played the majority of his career in the top level of La Liga. He has a wealth of experience, at 27 years old he is a very good age, and I’m now looking forward to working with him.”


Montoya previously played for Barcelona, making 75 appearances in all competitions for the Catalan side and winning La Liga three times, the Copa del Rey twice, as well as a Champions League.


He also had relatively unsuccessful loan spells at Inter and Real Betis before joining Valencia in 2016.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Montoya is the latest signing in what has been a very busy window for Brighton, who also signed Dan Burn and Peter Gwargis on deadline day.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)