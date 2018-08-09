Brighton Sign Former Barcelona Defender Martin Montoya From Valencia on 4-Year Deal

Brighton have confirmed the signing of Valencia defender Martin Montoya for an undisclosed fee on a four-year contract.

The former Spain Under-21 international made 25 La Liga appearances for the Spanish side last season but now joins the Seagulls as they look to improve upon their finish of 15th in the Premier League last season.

Manager Chris Hughton told the club's website: “Martin’s pedigree is excellent, and I’m delighted we have been able to add a player of his standing to our squad. There is no doubt he will improve our options in the right-back position.





“He’s won several domestic and European honours in Spain, and played the majority of his career in the top level of La Liga. He has a wealth of experience, at 27 years old he is a very good age, and I’m now looking forward to working with him.”





Montoya previously played for Barcelona, making 75 appearances in all competitions for the Catalan side and winning La Liga three times, the Copa del Rey twice, as well as a Champions League.





He also had relatively unsuccessful loan spells at Inter and Real Betis before joining Valencia in 2016.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Montoya is the latest signing in what has been a very busy window for Brighton, who also signed Dan Burn and Peter Gwargis on deadline day.