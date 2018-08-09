Brighton Sign Wigan Defender Dan Burn on 4-Year Deal & Loan Him Back to Latics

By 90Min
August 09, 2018

Brighton have secured the signing of Wigan defender Dan Burn on a four-year deal, announcing the development via their official website on Thursday.

With the Premier League's transfer window now officially closed, the Premier League side managed to wrap another transaction up. But the player will remain on loan with the Latics until January.

A statement on the club's website reads: "Brighton & Hove Albion have completed the signing of Wigan Athletic central defender Dan Burn, on undisclosed terms.


"The 26-year-old has signed a four-year deal with Albion, but will remain on loan with Wigan until the January transfer window, when he will return to the south coast."


Burn has played for the likes of Darlington, Fulham, Yeovil Town and Birmingham City in the past and manager Chris Hughton is hoping the experience picked up will be beneficial to his side when the player finally joins up.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

The defender is recovering from an injury he picked up in pre-season. But he hopes to be fit and ready for his Premier League move next year.


“We are delighted to welcome Dan to the club," Hughton said. "He has a wealth of experience from his time with Fulham, Birmingham City and Wigan amongst others.

“He’s an imposing figure and had an excellent season helping Wigan to the League One championship. He also impressed in an excellent FA Cup run to last season’s quarter-finals.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

“He’s currently recovering from an injury sustained during pre-season, but he will remain with Wigan. That also benefits both Dan and ourselves as it will enable him to get fully up to speed in terms of fitness before January.”

