DEADLINE DAY LIVE: City Sign Daniel Arzani After Chelsea Pay World Record Fee to Land Kepa

By 90Min
August 09, 2018

Welcome to Transfer Deadline Day LIVE!

Join us as we bring you all the latest drama, rumours, collapsed deals and done deals on what is the maddest day in the footballing calendar! I'm Toby Cudworth - @themasterplan87 and I'll be here to take you through all the action as it unfolds.

08:48 - DONE DEAL


Much like they will probably do in the majority of their Premier League games this season, Man City have struck first - they have confirmed the signing of Daniel Arzani from Melbourne City.

08:45 - DONE DEAL


One man on the move is former Premier League winner with Manchester City, defender Bacary Sagna. He has signed for Canadian side Montreal Impact as he enters the latter stages of his highly successful career.

08:42 - ARTER ON THE MOVE?


Speculation this morning that Cardiff are in talks with Bournemouth over a loan deal for midfielder Harry Arter - manager Neil Warnock clearly looking for Premier League experience ahead of the Bluebirds return to the top flight.

08:38 - AND WE'RE OFF....WITH TAMMY ABRAHAM SET FOR SURPRISE STAY


Popular consensus would have probably considered Tammy Abraham as a prime candidate for another loan spell away from Chelsea this season. Well, according to the Mirror, Abraham is set to stay at Stamford Bridge, where he will feature more prominently under Maurizio Sarri.

Who says Chelsea don't give their academy graduates a chance eh?

