Everton Complete Signing of Brazilian Free Agent Bernard on Four-Year Deal

By 90Min
August 09, 2018

Everton have completed the signing of former Shakhtar Donetsk attacking midfielder Bernard on a free transfer.

The diminutive Brazilian has been without a club since leaving the Ukraine at the end of last season, having made 157 appearances at the club during a five year stay.

He has now signed a four-year deal at Goodison Park to become Marco Silva's third signing since taking charge on Merseyside, following in the footsteps of club record signing Richarlison, and full-back Lucas Digne.

The Toffees capture of Bernard undoubtedly signals their intent to play more adventurous football this season, with the blue side of Merseyside subjected to rather drab campaign last time out. Having endured a calamitous start under manager Ronald Koeman, Sam Allardyce was brought int to steady the ship but at times it was painful to watch for the Everton faithful.

With Silva now in charge, they hope to have a manager who will look to play more attractive ground based football, a style which is likely to suit the free-flowing Bernard. The attacking midfielder certainly brings impressive credentials with him, having won three league titles during his time with Shakhtar, as well as three successive Ukrainian Cup triumphs.

He also scored for Shakhtar in their surprise Champions League victory over Manchester City last season, in what Everton fans will hope is a sign of things to come at Goodison Park.

