Everton Reportedly Looking to Bolster Their Squad With Acquisition of Barcelona Midfielder

Everton are looking to add to their current squad with the acquisition of Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes before the end of the transfer window.

Everton look set to be in for a busy end to their summer as they look to complete deals for Bernard and Yerry Mina and now it seems as though manager Marco Silva is looking to bolster their midfield with Andre Gomes.

It's going to be a busy end to the window for @Everton... aside from Bernard and Mina, they are also trying to do a deal for ANDRE GOMES. Not clear whether it is loan or permanent as yet but he's wanted to come to PL for some time. — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) August 8, 2018

According to the Sun, whilst negotiating a deal with Barcelona for Yerry Mina, the potential of bringing in Gomes cropped up and the Catalan giants are said to be willing to offload the 25-year-old after he has failed to impress during his time at Camp Nou.

Gomes joined Barcelona in 2016 but he has never been able to nail down a spot in the starting XI and he is now deemed surplus to requirements - particularly after Barcelona recently agreed a deal to bring in Arturo Vidal from Bayern Munich.

Further fuel is being added to the fire as the Toffees are now open to offers for one of their current midfielders, Muhamed Besic.

TEAMTalk are suggesting that Championship clubs Leeds United and Middlesbrough have both made an offer for the Bosnian and if he were to leave then it would leave a gap in the midfield which could be filled by Gomes.

With the transfer deadline looming, it seems likely that if Everton were able to secure the services of Gomes then it would be in the shape of a loan deal. But as is the case with many loan deals, there is every chance that there would be an option to bring him permanently at the end of the season.