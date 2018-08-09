Former Liverpool Captain Steven Gerrard 'Confident' of Luring Dominic Solanke to Rangers on Loan

Former Liverpool captain and Anfield hero Steven Gerrard is 'confident' of loaning forward Dominic Solanke from Liverpool as he looks to bolster his Rangers side ahead of his first season in management.

As reported by the Mirror, the former Chelsea forward has been linked with a move to Ibrox for the majority of the summer transfer window, after finding game time hard to come by in his first season at Merseyside.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Whilst their pursuit of the 20-year-old continues, Rangers have signed Roma forward Umar Sadiq on loan for the entirety of the 2018/19 campaign, but have been looking to strengthen their attack further with the acquisition of Solanke since May.

Gerrard understandably has a fantastic relationship with his former employers and has already taken a few of the Reds' fringe players to Glasgow, signing Ryan Kent and Ovie Ejaria on loan.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Solanke finds himself at a crossroads in his career as he finds himself even further down the Anfield pecking order after the arrival of Xherdan Shaqiri and the resurgence of Daniel Sturridge.

There is no rush for Rangers to conclude any deal for the Englishman given the fact that the Scottish transfer deadline isn't until the end of August, so the Premier League's early closure will not have an effect on any potential transfer.

If we get Dominic Solanke from Liverpool, this will have been the best transfer window for Rangers for many years.



Actually, if we don't get Dominic Solanke, this will still have been the best transfer window for Rangers for many years. — Paul T (@HamptonCaught) August 9, 2018

Liverpool shouldn't see any reason to deny their former captain the chance to sign Solanke, as a loan move away will help the youngster develop his game in a testing environment as opposed to sitting on the bench.

Rangers have also made an approach to Hearts for the services of forward Kyle Lafferty, although the chances of that deal coming to fruition are inconclusive.

Gerrard takes charge of his new side once again this week as they continue their Europa League qualifying rounds with a tricky tie against Maribor.