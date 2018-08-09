Fulham Confirm Deadline Day Signing of Sergio Rico on One-Year Loan Deal

By 90Min
August 09, 2018

Fulham have officially confirmed the loan signing of 24-year-old goalkeeper Sergio Rico from Sevilla, as an incredibly busy deadline day at Craven Cottage continues. 

The highly rated Spanish international has signed a one-year loan deal at the club, following an impressive four year stint at Sevilla. 

The club statement regarding the signing reads: 

"The Club is delighted to confirm the signing of Sergio Rico on loan from Sevilla. The 24-year-old goalkeeper has agreed a loan deal which keeps him at Craven Cottage until the end of the 2018/19 season.

"Rico has made 170 appearances for Sevilla’s first team during his career, keeping clean sheets in almost half of those, and has also been capped by Spain at senior level.

"Born in Sevilla, Rico joined his local club as a youngster and progressed through the ranks before making his debut at the beginning of 2014/15, going on to make 37 appearances as the club’s first choice goalkeeper despite his tender age."

Speaking to the club's official website, the 24-year-old expressed his delight at signing for the newly promoted Cottagers: 

"I’m very happy, really pleased to have signed for the oldest club in the Premier League.

“I’m excited to start training, to meet all my teammates and, above all, to enjoy the season that starts this Saturday.”

Sergio Rico could make his debut for Fulham this weekend, when the club face Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon. 

