Huddersfield Confirm Loan Signing of Montpellier Winger Isaac Mbenza With Option to Buy

By 90Min
August 09, 2018

Huddersfield have confirmed the loan signing of Montpellier and Belgium Under-21 winger Isaac Mbenza, with the club having an option to buy at the end of the 2018/19 season.

The 22-year-old is the Terriers' latest signing and follows Steve Mounie in switching Ligue 1 for Huddersfield.

David Wagner told the club's website: “Isaac is a very exciting player and this is a great deal for Huddersfield Town for a player with such ability and potential. You do not play for Belgium at Under-21 level unless you have some outstanding attributes.

“He’s a very quick winger with a direct style of play, which is exactly what we were looking for. As you can see from his last season at Montpellier, he has a real eye for goal too.

“When we first spoke, it’s clear that he is a real winner too; a fierce competitor who will not accept second-best. I like these characteristics in our players!

“I’m looking forward to working with Isaac on the training pitch and in the classroom to help him understand our style of play.” 

Mbenza will wear the number 18 shirt for Huddersfield as they look to improve upon their finish of 16th in last season's Premier League.

