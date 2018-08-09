Italian Report Claims Real Madrid Ace Marcelo Is 'Very Curious' About Joining Ronaldo at Juventus

Real Madrid ace Marcelo is rumoured to be 'very curious' about the possibility of linking up with his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Juventus in a £90m deal earlier in the summer transfer window.

According to Italian outlet Tuttosport, Marcelo is unlikely to join Ronaldo at Juventus this summer, but could see a deal go through next season.

In order for the move to materialise, however, I Bianconeri would likely need to sell their star left-back Alex Sandro, who is currently being linked with a big money move to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

BENJAMIN CREMEL/GettyImages

The report gives little in the way of indication as to how they've come to the conclusion that Marcelo is keen for a move away from the Bernabéu, with the story seemingly acting as a follow up to claims that Ronaldo had urged that Brazilian international to join him in Serie A. Marcelo's current deal runs until 2022, meaning his transfer fee would be hefty.

Given that Juventus has already splurged £90m on Ronaldo, and a further £124m on the likes of goalkeeper Mattia Perin, defenders Leonardo Bonucci and João Cancelo, and attacking ace Douglas Costa, it seems unlikely that the club's board would sanction another big money move at the risk of running into Financial Fair Play issues.

In other news, Los Blancos have allowed their promising central midfielder Mateo Kovačić to join Chelsea on loan until the end of the season, as part of the £35m deal that saw Thibaut Courtois move to the Bernabéu. Kovačić played give games for Croatia in their 2018 World Cup campaign, and will offer the Blues even more depth in their already jam packed midfield.