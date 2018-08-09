Italian Report Claims Real Madrid Ace Marcelo Is 'Very Curious' About Joining Ronaldo at Juventus

By 90Min
August 09, 2018

Real Madrid ace Marcelo is rumoured to be 'very curious' about the possibility of linking up with his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Juventus in a £90m deal earlier in the summer transfer window.

According to Italian outlet Tuttosport, Marcelo is unlikely to join Ronaldo at Juventus this summer, but could see a deal go through next season. 

In order for the move to materialise, however, I Bianconeri would likely need to sell their star left-back Alex Sandro, who is currently being linked with a big money move to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

BENJAMIN CREMEL/GettyImages

The report gives little in the way of indication as to how they've come to the conclusion that Marcelo is keen for a move away from the Bernabéu, with the story seemingly acting as a follow up to claims that Ronaldo had urged that Brazilian international to join him in Serie A. Marcelo's current deal runs until 2022, meaning his transfer fee would be hefty.

Given that Juventus has already splurged £90m on Ronaldo, and a further £124m on the likes of goalkeeper Mattia Perin, defenders Leonardo Bonucci and João Cancelo, and attacking ace Douglas Costa, it seems unlikely that the club's board would sanction another big money move at the risk of running into Financial Fair Play issues.

In other news, Los Blancos have allowed their promising central midfielder Mateo Kovačić to join Chelsea on loan until the end of the season, as part of the £35m deal that saw Thibaut Courtois move to the Bernabéu. Kovačić played give games for Croatia in their 2018 World Cup campaign, and will offer the Blues even more depth in their already jam packed midfield.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)