Jose Mourinho 'Not Confident' of Man Utd Signings as Alderweireld & Magurie Deals Remain Stalled

Manchester United manager Jose Mouinho has admitted that he is 'not confident' the club will make any more signings before the transfer window closes for Premier League club in just a few hours' time, putting rumoured deals for Toby Alderweireld and Harry Maguire further in doubt.

Mourinho has been disappointed by United's inability to bring in players this summer, with £50m Brazilian midfielder Fred the only one of three new faces that will command a regular place.

Jose Mourinho says he is "not confident" he will get any new signings before the deadline. Asked if there would be anything in or out and replied: "The information I have is no." — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) August 9, 2018

Speaking at a press conference ahead of his team's Premier League opener against Leicester, the United boss replied, "The information I have is no," when directly asked about any players joining or leaving before the rapidly approaching 5pm deadline strikes.

"I'm not confident and the market closes today," he said, via ManUtd.com. "So it's time - at least for me - to stop thinking about the market because the market will be closed, so I will have to focus on the players I have in relation to this first couple of matches."

United have been desperate to sign a new centre-back, with Toby Alderweireld, Harry Maguire and Jerome Boateng the three names on the radar, while spurious rumours of a move for Chelsea outcast Kurt Zouma were quashed almost as soon as they surfaced.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

A move for World Cup and Champions League winner Boateng appears to have broken down over the nature of the proposed transfer, with United reportedly interested in a loan deal, something that doesn't appear to suit either the player or Bayern Munich.

Certainly as far as Alderweireld and Maguire are concerned, United appear to be left in some kind of uncertain stalemate where both players would be interested in moving to Old Trafford but where asking prices are still seen as being too steep.

A report from Sky Sports earlier this week noted that executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has 'made funds available but will not pay over the odds', and that is where United are stuck.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

According to The Times, everything could be in place to sign Alderweireld. The defender's agent, Stijn Francis, is currently in Denmark but is ready to travel to London to complete a deal if United make the all-important official bid. Tottenham are still said to want £50m or more.

It has even been rumoured that United already have an agreement over personal terms in place with Alderweireld that would help speed the process up if Tottenham are willing to do business.

The problem with Maguire appears to be similar. The same Times report notes that United remain reluctant to meet Leicester's £65m valuation of the England World Cup hero, putting the whole thing on pause until one side break.

If there is no progress with either in the next few hours, Mourinho's pessimistic prediction of no more players this summer will be correct.