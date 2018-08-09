Journalist Claims West Ham Have 'Little Chance' of Deal for Chelsea Star as Player Eyes Move Abroad

West Ham are unlikely to seal a loan deal for Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater on transfer deadline day, with one journalist instead contending that the player would prefer a move abroad.

According to Jacob Steinberg, the former Leicester City man will spurn the opportunity to move across town to the London Stadium, and will instead look to engineer a switch away from the Premier League.

It is unclear whether Drinkwater's exit is likely to be on a temporary or permanent basis, or whether the Blues will sanction the player to leave at all.

Told there is little chance of Danny Drinkwater joining West Ham on loan at the moment. Suggestion that Drinkwater would like a move abroad #whufc #cfc — Jacob Steinberg (@JacobSteinberg) August 9, 2018

Certainly, the Blues now have a wealth of midfield options, with the likes of Cèsc Fabregas, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Tiémoué Bakayoko and new loan signing Mateo Kovačić all vying with Drinkewater for a spot alongside N'Golo Kanté and Jorginho in the side's midfield three. With first team football looking unlikely, Drinkwater could well look for an exit before today's deadline.

The Hammers have had their most impressive transfer window in years, with new manager Manuel Pellegrini bringing in a host of new talent including tenacious wingers Felipe Luiz and Andriy Yarmolenko, as well as experienced goalkeeper Łukasz Fabiański. Drinkwater would be the icing on the cake for the club, but the chances of the deal going through appear to be slim.

Meanwhile, Fiorentina midfielder Carlos Sánchez is set to join West Ham in a deadline day deal, after reportedly arriving in London for a medical.





The 32-year-old defensive midfielder has played in the Premier League before with Aston Villa, and will add further strength to the Hammers' squad ahead of the upcoming 2018/19 campaign.