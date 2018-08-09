Journalist Suggests Most Likely Destination for Liverpool Target Christian Pulisic

By 90Min
August 09, 2018

Liverpool target Christian Pulisic's future has had some light shone on his future by journalist Duncan Castles as the transfer deadline nears for English clubs. 

Castles offered an insight into a potential suitor for the highly rated playmaker, who has been linked to the Merseyside club in this window. Both Premier League heavyweights Liverpool and Chelsea have both shown interest, however, Castles believes Bayern Munich might have the edge due to the transfer deadline. 

TF-Images/GettyImages

With the deadline for English clubs being up at 5 pm on Thursday, time is against any Premier League club looking to capture the signature of Pulisic, one of Europe's hottest prospects.

German teams have until August 31 to complete any transfer business and with the Bavarian club already having the power to snap up their domestic rivals' best talents, Pulisic may already be a lost cause for Liverpool.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast (via the Daily Star) Castles said: “We could see a transfer in this window. He’s a player who is of interest to all the top clubs in England.

“He’s a very skillful, precocious talent at 19 years of age - he’s been a key player in Borussia Dortmund’s team for two seasons.

“And he also comes with this status of being the biggest name in the American game. Liverpool have bid for the player several years ago to try and get him at a low price.

“I think they are not going to bid this summer.

“Chelsea have had a long hard look at him as a potential replacement, where Hazard or Willian to leave.

TF-Images/GettyImages

“He’s one of the players they have been examining. But I think the most likely destination for him as things stand is Bayern Munich. One of the reasons Arturo Vidal was sold was to raise revenue to enable the purchase of Pulisic. 

"Bayern have been working on a deal in the background for a long time. He only has two years left on his contract. Dortmund know they are going to lose the player, he won’t sign a new contract.”

