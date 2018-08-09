Leicester Complete Signing of Croatian Centre-Back Filip Benkovic on 5-Year Deal

By 90Min
August 09, 2018

Leicester City have completed the transfer deadline day signing of 21-year-old Croatian centre-back Filip Benkovic from Dinamo Zagreb for an undisclosed fee.


Benkovic, whose arrival at the King Power Stadium is thought to be the first part of a double signing alongside Freiburg defender Caglar Soyuncu worth a combined £33.5m, has put pen to paper on a five-year contract that will keep him with the Foxes until 2023.

"I will give all my heart to this club, to all the fans, to everybody," the player told LCFC TV.


"Hopefully we'll have a very good result this season. The ambitions of Leicester City are so big. I like the club very much and I think it's a very good step for me to the next level. I'm very happy to be here," he added.

Leicester manager Claude Puel commented, "Filip is an exciting young player who has the potential to develop even more at Leicester City Football Club.

"He has made a big contribution to Dinamo Zagreb over the last three years and has also benefitted from experiencing European football. I know he will give us some great options and competition in the squad and I'm delighted to have him here."

Whether the signing of Benkovic and the possible further arrival of Soyuncu will mean that Harry Maguire is allowed to join Manchester United remains to be seen.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)