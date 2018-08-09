Liverpool Face Anxious Wait Over Star's Fitness Ahead of Season Opener Against West Ham

By 90Min
August 09, 2018

Liverpool are set to face an anxious wait ahead of their opening match of the Premier League campaign against West Ham on Sunday, with summer signing Fabinho a possible doubt for miss the game.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the Brazilian international was in line to make his competitive debut for the Reds on Sunday, but has been unable to shake off a knock picked up during his side's friendly win over Torino earlier in the week. 

Further concerns were raised earlier, when Fabinho was pictured leaving the training ground alongside the club doctor Andrew Massey.

Klopp is now likely to turn to Jordan Henderson to anchor the midfield on Sunday, despite only recently returning to training following a gruelling World Cup campaign with England. However, Fabinho hasn't yet been ruled out of contention, and it is likely that the club's medical team will continue to assess him over the next 48 hours before making a decision.

Liverpool fans will be eager to see their new signings in action against the Hammers, after a highly successful summer transfer window for manager Jürgen Klopp. The charismatic coach has signed a host of new stars, including the likes of Brazilian number one Alisson, midfield star Naby Keïta, and experienced winger Xherdan Shaqiri.

Meanwhile, the Reds have reportedly missed out on the chance to sign Lyon midfielder Nabil Fekir, with a number of sources suggesting that it's too late for the Merseyside club to pull off a deal. 

Despite having a move to Anfield break down earlier in the window, Liverpool were still believed to be keen to re-attempt the move, but their hopes now appear to be over.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)