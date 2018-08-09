Liverpool Forward on 'Stand-By' for Last Minute Medical Dash Before Deadline Closes

By 90Min
August 09, 2018

Liverpool striker Danny Ings missed training on Thursday and is waiting on stand-by for a potential deadline day medical dash, according to a journalist David Maddock.

The Daily Mirror’s Merseyside correspondent Maddock reported on his personal Twitter account on Thursday afternoon that Ings is in 'ongoing talks' to complete a last-minute move away from Anfield.

Maddock explained his suitors Southampton or Crystal Palace must strike a “definitive agreement” with Liverpool “in the next hour” or Ings will remain at Anfield this season.

The Reds have spent a boat load of cash this summer, over £170m to be precise, to considerably strengthen a side that finished fourth last year and reached the Champions League final.

Brazil number one Alisson has joined in goal, fellow Brazilian Fabinho and Senegalese Naby Keita strengthened up midfield, Swiss dynamo Xherdan Shaqiri has arrived to provide some flair to the attack as an able deputy for the all-star front trio and there has been a resurgence of a fit and firing Daniel Sturridge.

As a result of Klopp's spending spree, the German needs to move numerous players out today whether on loan or permanent deals. Divock Origi and Sheyi Ojo are both expected to move on, while Ings' future is very much up in the air.

However, Danny Ings looks increasingly likely to stay at Liverpool, at least until January.

The former Burnley striker, is keen to leave the Reds in search of regular first-team football, but they are yet to receive a suitable offer. The 26-year-old has attracted interest from Premier League clubs.

Liverpool were confident of banking around £20m. However, as it stands no team has been willing enough to match their asking price.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Later this afternoon it was reported that Danny Ings wasn’t at Liverpool’s training ground today, as he waited on stand by for the green light to undergo a medical. 

With the same report from the Daily Mirror stating that there was still dialogue with several clubs at lunch time, with no bids yet deemed sufficient to be accepted.

If this transfer it to go through it will go to the wire, with potential suitors Palace and Southampton most likely being told they must make definitive bid within the next hour or so have any chance of completing a deal before the 17:00 deadline.

