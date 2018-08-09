Man Utd Ace Alexis Sánchez Urges Club to Sign 'Big Players' With Transfer Deadline Imminent

Manchester United forward Alexis Sánchez has urged his club to invest in 'big signings', identifying his international teammate and recent Barcelona signing Arturo Vidal as the calibre of player to target.

Speaking ahead today's transfer deadline, via Sky Sports, the Chilean ace stated: "At United we have to sign big players, with experience. Barcelona just signed Arturo Vidal, who is a great player and my team-mate from Chile. He is an example of the type of players we need to sign in order to win trophies and compete at the highest level."

Sánchez's comments come after an arguably underwhelming window for the Red Devils, who have signed just three players - Brazilian midfielder Fred, Portuguese defender Diego Dalot and veteran goalkeeper Lee Grant.





With the transfer deadline looming, the pressure will be on manager José Mourinho to pull a big signing out of the bag to placate the club's fanbase. Although the manager himself seems unconvinced there will be more business.

Assessing the signing of Fred, Sánchez said: "From what I've seen in training, Fred is a player who always wants to get forward, he is always trying to get forward and from a personal point of view I think we'll be able to combine well and it will be good for my game."

The 25-year-old missed the 2018 World Cup with injury, but is expected to be fit in time for the new season.





Despite saying he is 'not confident' of more deals, Mourinho is believed to have his heart on signing a new central defender, with the likes of Leicester City ace Harry Maguire, and Chelsea's Kurt Zouma rumoured to be on the Portuguese manager's radar.

The rumours of United's interest in Zouma have only begun to circulate in the last 24 hours, with the club believed to be prepared to challenge Everton for his services. However, Chelsea are thought to be more willing to do a deal with the Toffees, as the Merseyside club are thought to only want the Frenchman on a season-long loan, rather than a permanent deal.