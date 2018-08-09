Mauricio Pochettino Reveals Spurs Received 'No Offer' From Manchester United for Toby Alderweireld

By 90Min
August 09, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has shed some light on defender Toby Alderweireld's future in north London. 

According to the Argentinian manager, the whole transfer saga with Manchester United has been a load of smoke and mirrors, as the Belgian centre back is firmly staying with the Lilywhites.

When talking in a media session about Spurs' opening fixture against Newcastle this Saturday lunchtime, Pochettino addressed the rumours, saying: "We didn’t receive (any offer) for any player.

"I don’t like to talk about personal situation. I think it is clear what is going on and how we are going to move in the future. I am happy with all the players at the moment."

There have been many conflicting opinions from so called 'club insiders' and 'in the know' journalists about the potential of Alderweireld's deal still being a goer. However, Metro reports that as far as Tottenham's boss is concerned, there is no move.

Pochettino added: "I am happy to keep all the squad together, there were many rumours during the summer about players out.

"It is difficult to understand for people in football that Tottenham didn’t sign or didn’t sell players but sometimes in football, you need to behave different."

The fact that Alderweireld will stay may come as a surprise to the Lilywhites' fans, with many having already braced themselves for his Premier League switch.

The same thing could be said about Belgian international Mousa Dembele, who had drawn interest from Intern, and Danny Rose, who was reported to be leaving the club this summer.

