Monaco's Keita Balde Diao Close to Joining Inter Despite Andrea Candreva's Refusal to Leave the Club

By 90Min
August 09, 2018

Monaco winger Keita Balde is very close to joining Inter on loan, just one year after moving to France from Serie A side SS Lazio. 

The Senegalese winger only made 19 league starts last season for the Ligue 1 side, scoring eight goals, and is set to return to Italy and join Luciano Spalletti's side, who are playing Champions League football for the first time since 2012.

EMMANUEL DUNAND/GettyImages

According to a report made by Gazzetta dello Sport, as cited by Sempre Inter, both clubs have agreed on a deal, but the transfer could be held up by Inter midfielder Antonio Candreva, who has refused to move to the Ligue 1 giants as part of the deal. 

However, should Candreva not to change clubs, the deal will be renegotiated and Balde will still move to the San Siro on a temporary deal but with a €30m obligation to buy next summer.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Candreva was previously thought to be leaving the club following several first-team arrivals at Inter this summer, but the Italian international could reportedly have a change of heart and look to fight for his place in Spalletti's side this season. 

Meanwhile Balde is set for a return to Italian football, after spending four years in Lazio's first-team set up between 2013 and 2017. The 23-year-old scored 26 goals in 110 Serie A appearances during that time, before moving to Monaco for a €30m fee. 

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

While the winger had a disappointing 2017/18 campaign at Monaco, he was still called up to Senegal's World Cup squad this summer for the tournament in Russia, but only made one appearance as his country were eliminated in the group stages. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)