Monaco's Keita Balde Diao Close to Joining Inter Despite Andrea Candreva's Refusal to Leave the Club

Monaco winger Keita Balde is very close to joining Inter on loan, just one year after moving to France from Serie A side SS Lazio.

The Senegalese winger only made 19 league starts last season for the Ligue 1 side, scoring eight goals, and is set to return to Italy and join Luciano Spalletti's side, who are playing Champions League football for the first time since 2012.

According to a report made by Gazzetta dello Sport, as cited by Sempre Inter, both clubs have agreed on a deal, but the transfer could be held up by Inter midfielder Antonio Candreva, who has refused to move to the Ligue 1 giants as part of the deal.

However, should Candreva not to change clubs, the deal will be renegotiated and Balde will still move to the San Siro on a temporary deal but with a €30m obligation to buy next summer.

Candreva was previously thought to be leaving the club following several first-team arrivals at Inter this summer, but the Italian international could reportedly have a change of heart and look to fight for his place in Spalletti's side this season.

Meanwhile Balde is set for a return to Italian football, after spending four years in Lazio's first-team set up between 2013 and 2017. The 23-year-old scored 26 goals in 110 Serie A appearances during that time, before moving to Monaco for a €30m fee.

While the winger had a disappointing 2017/18 campaign at Monaco, he was still called up to Senegal's World Cup squad this summer for the tournament in Russia, but only made one appearance as his country were eliminated in the group stages.