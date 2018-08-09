Southampton Sign Boyhood Fan Danny Ings on Loan From Liverpool Ahead of Permanent Deal in 2019

Southampton have completed the signing of Liverpool forward Danny Ings on a season-long loan ahead of a permanent move to St Mary's next summer, marking a return home for the Hampshire-born star, who supported the Saints as a boy.





Although the transfer was not completed before the original 5pm transfer deadline, Southampton were granted a two-hour extension to file the paperwork after submitting a 'deal sheet'.

"There was significant competition for Danny, with a lot of clubs keen to complete a deal for him, so we're clearly delighted that he chose to join us," Southampton manager Mark Hughes told the club's official website.

"We have admired him for some time now, not only for his ability, but also his character and personality, which we feel will be an ideal fit in our dressing room.

"“He's obviously a local boy, who gives us another excellent option up front. He didn't get to play as much as he would have liked at Liverpool, but he has been injury-free for some time now and has a real point to prove.

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

"It's a great boost for us on the eve of the season to bring another quality player into the squad, and we're excited about what he can bring to the group."

Ings had secured a dream move to Liverpool from Burnley in the summer of 2015, only for injury to ravage his time at Anfield. A fall down the pecking order since returning to fitness then forced him to look elsewhere for first team opportunities.

He leaves Liverpool after just 25 appearances in three years and Southampton will hope that regular games will help Ings return to the kind of form that saw him impressively score 11 Premier League goals for Burnley during the 2014/15 campaign.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

As a team, Southampton struggled for goals last season, scoring only 37 times in 38 games. But Ings will strengthen an attacking corps that already features strikers Shane Long, Charlie Austin, Manolo Gabbiadini and newly signed winger Mohamed Elyounoussi.

A short Liverpool statement concluded with, "Everybody at Liverpool Football Club wishes Danny all the best for his future career."