Sporting CP Caught in Tussle With Al-Hilal Over Deal for Out of Favour Leicester Striker

Sporting CP are very interested in the possibility of regaining the talents of ex-striker and Algerian international Islam Slimani. With the club for a three-year spell between 2013 and 2016, the green side of Lisbon are hopeful of securing a deal.

The Lions are looking to increase their squad depth after seven players terminated their contracts this summer. In May of last season, 50 intruders broke into Sporting's training complex and attacked, leaving forward Bas Dost with a nasty head injury.

Fenerbahce, Besiktas & Sporting Lisbon in talks to sign Leicester striker Islam Slimani. Was Leicester’s record signing when they paid Sporting £28m for him two years ago — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 8, 2018

The exit of wingers Daniel Podence and Gelson Martins leave Sporting light up top, and new boss Jose Peseiro seems to be in favour of a new system.

O Globo via Sport Witness report that the Portuguese side a looking to do business, and wish for a loan move. Fronting up €2m for the spell, Sporting CP want to get a deal in place.





However, Leicester may be more interested in getting Slimani off their books completely, with manager Claude Puel seemingly not a massive fan. There has been interest from around the continent, with Turkish Super Lig sides also intrigued.





Record, also via Sports Witness, believe Al-Hilal club president is currently in London to negotiate with the striker and will speak to Leicester if Slimani accepts the move, but it remains unclear whether they want a loan or a permanent transfer.





It appears that Besiktas and Fenerbahce are in the running, with both ready to send a bid the Foxes' way. Although, it may be the Saudi side of Al-Hilal who are in with the best shout of landing the 30-year-old's signature.





Slimani's ex-manager - who recently left Sporting CP - Jorge Jesus is now their coach over in Saudi Arabia, and hopes the connection will tempt the forward.

Leicester are rumoured to be holding out for €20m, but it's unlikely such a deal will materialise. The Premier League side may well just have to cut their losses on the out of favour Algerian.