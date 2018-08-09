Stoke City Forward Set to Depart bet365 Stadium as Fenerbahce Propose Loan Offer

Stoke City forward Mame Biram Diouf is set to leave to leave the club, with Fenerbahce keen to bring the striker in on a season-long loan deal.

As reported by Turkish media outlet AMK (via Sport Witness), the 30-year-old wants to leave Stoke following their relegation to the Championship, and now appears to be on his way to last season's Turkish Super Lig runners up.

Diouf was an unused substitute for the Potters in their opening league game of the season, a 3-1 defeat to Leeds, suggesting that he isn't part of Gary Rowett's plans for the season, and could now be offloaded as a result.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

After signing for Stoke in 2014 on a free transfer from Hannover 96, the former Manchester United striker has made 134 appearances during his time at the bet365 Stadium, although is far from prolific, scoring only 24 goals.

Last season saw Diouf find the back of the net six times in 35 Premier League games, and provided a further three assists, while the Senegal international can operate in a number of positions across the front line.

He was also part of the Senegal squad that featured in the recent World Cup, playing two of the three group games as they failed to make it past the group stage.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Diouf's contract at Stoke expires in 2020 but it is unclear as to whether the Turkish side, who have until the end of the month to complete a deal, will want to permanently sign the forward after his proposed loan spell.