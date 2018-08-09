Thibaut Courtois Deletes Farewell Message to Chelsea After Being Abused by Angry Fans

By 90Min
August 09, 2018

New Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois posted a farewell message to former club Chelsea through his Facebook accounts following his exit from Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night, only to later delete the post after it was targeted with abuse from angry fans.

Many Chelsea supporters took a dim view of the way that Courtois failed to report for training at the start of the week as he pushed for a move to Spain.

With the transfer now completed, forcing Chelsea to shell out a world record €80m fee to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao as a replacement, the Belgian has been branded a 'snake'.

And it was that abusive response to his statement, which included the sentence, "I want to thank the fans for their great support over the years. I hope you understand that being closer to my kids was considerable in my decision," that is thought to be behind the decision to remove it.

Courtois also christened his arrival at Real with a tweet that read '#HalaMadrid'.

The towering Belgian, who spent three years on loan in Madrid with city rivals Atletico between 2011 and 2014, is in line to replace Keylor Navas as number one at the Bernabeu.

It remains to be seen when he will make his Blancos debut, with the UEFA Super Cup against Atletico coming up on 15th August and Real's La Liga campaign kicking off against Getafe four days later.

