Tottenham Set to Face Competition From Arsenal in Pursuit of Young Scandinavian Star

By 90Min
August 09, 2018

North London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal are set to battle it out to sign Norwegian youngster Sander Berge.

With the transfer window deadline looming, Tottenham are yet to make a single signing and are the only club left in the Premier league yet to do so. 

Spurs have been linked with a number of players, including Jack Grealish and Ryan Sessegnon so far this summer, but as of yet they have been unable to negotiate a successful deal for any of their targets.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

According to Norweigan news outlet Dagbladet, Tottenham are now interested in signing KRC Genk midfielder Sander Berge. However, they are set to face significant competition from Arsenal who are also expressing an interest in the 20-year-old.

Berge joined Genk in 2016 and has gone on to make 45 appearances in all competitions for the Belgian side. He operates as a defensive midfielder and would most likely be a player for the future should he join either Spurs or Arsenal.

The youngster is touted as one of the most talented young midfielders in Europe and he has impressed since making the move over to Genk. It has also been previously suggested that he was the subject of a pursuit from Sevilla, but no deal was struck.

VI-Images/GettyImages

The report from Dagbladet is suggesting that Berge's agent is already in England ahead of a prospective move, suggesting that the interest from both Spurs and Arsenal is genuine.

Spurs have endured a torid summer thus far and although Berge isn't a big name, he may prove to be a shrewd signing.If they're going to pull off the signing then they may need to outbid their bitter rivals Arsenal first.

