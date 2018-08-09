Tottenham Set to Miss 6 Players for Season Opener Against Newcastle Through Injury

Tottenham are facing a selection crisis ahead of their opening game of the Premier League

against Newcastle, with as many as six first team players set to miss the game due to injury.

Mauricio Pochettino is already having to juggle players returning from the World Cup, with the Argentine considering resting nine players following their exploits this summer, although talkSPORT are reporting that a further six players could miss the season opener on Saturday.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/GettyImages

Victory Wanyama is recovering in the gym after a knee injury, with Erik Lamela set for a short spell out due to a muscle issue, while Juan Foyth and Cameron Carter-Vickers are out with thigh and groin injuries respectively.

Josh Onomah and Harry Winks have started training again after returning from their own injury layoffs, but won't be ready in time for the game at St James' Park, which could leave Pochettino with a selection dilemma.

The Spurs boss had planned to rest Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Danny Rose, Eric Dier, Kieran Trippier, Jan Vertonghan, Toby Alderweireld, Mousa Dembele and Hugo Lloris for the first couple of league games due to them competing at the World Cup, although that may now change following the injury news.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Tottenham were the only Premier League club not to sign a new player this summer, having missed out on a late bid to sign Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish, which means Pochettino will have to work with what he's already got, and perhaps call on the club's academy.