The final day of the transfer window is here. Thibaut Courtois officially joins Real Madrid, while Chelsea signs Kepa Arrizabalaga and Mateo Kovacic on loan. Meanwhie in the gossip section, Diego Godin reportedly rejected a move to Manchester United as Jose Mourinho expresses his lack of confidence on more signings.

Here are the latest news as Deadline Day wraps up by 12pm ET.

"Today I am realizing a dream. This is the best club in the world." Thibaut Courtois officially became a Real Madrid player.

Lucas Perez leaves Arsenal for West Ham on a three-year contract. The 29-year-old joins Ryan Fredericks, Lukasz Fabianski, Issa Diop, Jack Wilshere, Aindriy Yarmolenko, Fabian Balbuena and Felipe Anderson as new signings for Manuel Pellegrini's team.

According to reports, Manchester United met Diego Godin's €25 million release clause, but the Uruguayan rejected the move, determined to stay in Madrid with Diego Simeone. (Sky Sports)

Everton extremely have been aggressive during this window. Several outlets claimed Yerry Mina was reportedly going through a medical for a move to Everton and Andre Gomes to join the club on loan from Barcelona.

Newly promoted Cardiff City signed 24-year-old central midfielder Víctor Camarasa from Real Betis.

Leicester City strenghtened its defensive unit with the purchase of Filip Benković on a a five-year contract an undisclosed fee.

Croatian defender Filip Benković has signed a five-year contract with #lcfc after the Club agreed terms with Dinamo Zagreb for his transfer ✍️ #WelcomeBenković



➡️ https://t.co/PZ6ZjIOYpF pic.twitter.com/8FOqP6tgRa — Leicester City (@LCFC) August 9, 2018

Refresh the page for latest posts.