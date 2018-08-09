LIVE: Transfer Deadline Day: Courtois Joins Real Madrid

It's the last day for transfers in the Premier League. Follow all the latest news as the window closes at 12pm ET. 

By Luis Miguel Echegaray
August 09, 2018

The final day of the transfer window is here. Thibaut Courtois officially joins Real Madrid, while Chelsea signs Kepa Arrizabalaga and Mateo Kovacic on loan. Meanwhie in the gossip section, Diego Godin reportedly rejected a move to Manchester United as Jose Mourinho expresses his lack of confidence on more signings.

Here are the latest news as Deadline Day wraps up by 12pm ET. 

"Today I am realizing a dream. This is the best club in the world." Thibaut Courtois officially became a Real Madrid player. 

Lucas Perez leaves Arsenal for West Ham on a three-year contract. The 29-year-old joins Ryan Fredericks, Lukasz Fabianski, Issa Diop, Jack Wilshere, Aindriy Yarmolenko, Fabian Balbuena and Felipe Anderson as new signings for Manuel Pellegrini's team. 

According to reports, Manchester United met Diego Godin's €25 million release clause, but the Uruguayan rejected the move, determined to stay in Madrid with Diego Simeone. (Sky Sports)

Everton extremely have been aggressive during this window. Several outlets claimed Yerry Mina was reportedly going through a medical for a move to Everton and Andre Gomes to join the club on loan from Barcelona.

Newly promoted Cardiff City signed 24-year-old central midfielder Víctor Camarasa from Real Betis.

Leicester City strenghtened its defensive unit with the purchase of Filip Benković on a a five-year contract an undisclosed fee.  

Refresh the page for latest posts. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)