Transfer Guru Predicts 'Quiet Day' for Liverpool as Reds With New Arrivals Highly Unlikely

By 90Min
August 09, 2018

As the hours fly by on transfer deadline day, Liverpool look set for a quiet Thursday, with no other additions to Jurgen Klopp's set to take place in this window.

After spending a total of around €180m, the Reds - as widely expected - are likely to keep the squad as it is, with Klopp previously expressing his satisfaction with his summer business.

According to BBC Sport correspondent David OrnsteinLiverpool stopped enquiring about other players after signing Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker from Roma.

Whilst the Liverpool arrival terminal appears to be shut for potential new additions, the departure area is still very much busy, with more than a few Reds who may soon have to pack their bags and leave Anfield. However, as Ornstein reports Liverpool are under no obligation to shift out any deadwood on Thursday, with the European deadline extending until the end of the month.

Domestically, Danny Ings has been eyed by Southampton, with the Saints very interested in clinching the 26-year-old. Crystal Palace have also registered an interest in the former Burnley man, who has been rated at £20m.

If Ings changes club before the 17:00 deadline, then the Reds may keep hold of Divock Origi, following his loan experience in the Bundesliga at Wolfsburg.

In addition, goalkeeper Simon Mignolet and winger Lazar Markovic are likely to be leaving Liverpool in the near future. However, neither have been linked with moves to other English clubs.

