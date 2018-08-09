Turkish International Çağlar Söyüncü to Undergo Medical at Leicester Before £19m Move From Freiburg

Leicester have agreed a fee for Freiburg defender Çağlar Söyüncü in a move that will undoubtedly get people talking about the future of Harry Maguire.

Sky Sports News understands that the fee for the 22-year-old centre back could rise to £19m. That is not the sort of fee Leicester would pay for a player who will sit on the bench so Claude Puel will have some interesting decisions to make.

Soyuncu will take a medical on Thursday before completing his move prior to the 5pm transfer deadline.

It had been expected that new signing Jonny Evans and England World Cup star Maguire would start together at the heart of the Foxes' defence, but Söyüncü's arrival throws a cat among the pigeons in that regard.

Dinamo Zagreb defender Filip Benkovic has also moved to the King Power Stadium on deadline day, but Leicester insist that Maguire is "categorically not for sale in this transfer window".

Manchester United tried to sign Maguire earlier in the transfer window but had two bids rejected for the 25-year-old. Leicester face United in the opening match of the Premier League season on Friday.

Söyüncü scored once in 50 appearances for Bundesliga side Freiburg after joining the club from his hometown club Altinordu in 2016.

He helped Freiburg to 7th in his first season at the Schwarzwald-Stadion, but they dropped to 15th last season and Söyüncü has chosen to leave in order to continue his development.

The Turk received his first international call-up in 2015 at the age of 19, and he has since made 15 appearances for Turkey.