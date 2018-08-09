Watford Edge Closer to Deadline Day Loan Move for Juventus Midfielder Stefano Sturaro

By 90Min
August 09, 2018

Watford are said to be edging closer to securing a loan deal for Juventus midfielder Stefano Sturaro.

Sturaro has been with the Old Lady since 2014, but has failed to nail down a spot in the starting lineup and made just 17 appearances in all competitions last season. 

He has been a transfer target for a number of European clubs this summer as it looks highly unlikely that he will be playing a significant role for Juventus any time soon.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

Watford have been strongly linked to the midfielder over the past few days and according to Italian media outlet Gazzetta Dello Sport, the Hornets are now on the brink of finalising a loan deal for Sturaro.

The 25-year-old is said to be joining Watford initially on loan but there will be an option to purchase the 25-year-old on a permanent basis once that loan deal eventually runs out.

A loan move may be wise given Sturaro's recent struggles at Juventus. He has only managed to score three goals in his 90 appearances, so if he flatters to deceive at Vicarage Road this season then they are under no obligation to take him off of Juventus' hands.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

Watford have enjoyed a busy transfer window so far this summer and have made six permanent signings including goalkeeper Ben Foster and Barcelona winger Gerard Deulofeu. They were also able to sell Richarlison for £40m, which has left them with a burning hole in their pocket.


With just hours remaining in the transfer window, Watford may need to act quickly if they are to complete a deal with Juventus.

